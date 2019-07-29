Lincoln Heights -- The suspect or suspects in Saturday's fatal shooting of off-duty officer Juan Jose Diaz remain at large, the LAPD said today.

"We are still canvassing for available video footage and looking for witnesses, and we have processed the crime scene with the hopes that evidence obtained will provide significant information and context into what happened," the department said in a statement issued this morning. "These evidentiary items are undergoing relentless follow up and the most thorough level of analysis."

Diaz, 24, had served on the LAPD for only two years when he was shot and killed early Saturday morning when he and others had gone to a taco stand near Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street. A second victim was taken to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The L.A. Times reports that Diaz was with his girlfriend when they were confronted by a group of suspects who threatened them. Associated Press and other media outlets said Diaz was in line to buy tacos and was shot after confronting a tagger.

KTLA says Diaz lived in Cypress Park, about a mile west of the shooting. Postings on Facebook indicate that Diaz was a 2014 graduate of Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Boyle Heights.

LAPD said experts from Robbery Homicide Division are leading the investigation.