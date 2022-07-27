Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
Lincoln Heights -- Los Angeles police were involved in a shooting this morning.
Officers were sent to Avenue 19 and Broadway at about 11 a.m. on a call for backup, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paramedics sent to the 100 block of South Avenue 19 at 11:05 a.m. on a reported shooting took a male to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Few details were released by police, who advised motorists to avoid the area while an investigation was conducted. The affected area includes Broadway between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20, and Pasadena Avenue between Avenue 18 and Avenue 20.
Officer-Involved Shooting Injures Armed Man in Lincoln Heights @CitizenApp
