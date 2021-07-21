336 w avenue 26

Lincoln Heights -- A man armed with a knife was shot by police Tuesday night following a confrontation with officers, authorities said.

Officers responded to a radio call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday at 330 W. Avenue 26 and found the knife-wielding man, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told City News Service. CBS2 reported that the man tried to run into a building at one point.

After the man confronted the officers, at least one officer fired and wounded the suspect, the spokesman said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

No description of the suspect was available, and no officers were injured.

Police did not immediately know what charges might be filed.

