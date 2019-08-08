Lincoln Heights -- Looks like Tierra Mia -- the small but growing coffee house chain that has won a strong following among Latino customers with drinks like an Horchata Latte -- is expanding to a new spot on North Broadway.
There's no mention of the new shop on the Tierra Mia website. But Tierra Mia signage is being installed on the former L.A. Baking Co. building in the 2100 block of North Broadway, and the company has posted barista job openings for a location in Lincoln Heights.
The building, which is located next to the 5 Freeway, has a ground floor retail space and two additional floors for commercial food production, said Lincoln Heights resident Josef Bray-Ali.
Tierra Mia has grown to more than 17 locations, including stores in Echo Park and Highland Park. It has opened new shops in Anaheim, El Monte and West Covina in recent months.
In a 2013 interview with The Eastsider, Tierra Mia owner Ulysses Romero said he came up with the idea for the chain after completing his MBA at Stanford. After working as a consultant within different corporate settings, the first-generation Mexican-American decided on starting his own business to take advantage of the demand for specialty coffees and the growing Latino market.
“My intention was always to create the coffee house that a Latino person would want to go to by creating a menu that was appealing to them," he said. "We try to create something that people will like and that they will be excited about."
