Lincoln Heights -- Forever 21, which became a global retailer thanks to its its low-priced, fast fashion, has filed for bankruptcy but will remain in business as it reorganizes, the company announced on Sunday.

The company said it will seek to close more than 340 of its approximately 800 stores with the permission of a judge that will oversee its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, reports the Washington Post.

It's not clear how the bankruptcy filing, which is intended to keep creditors at bay while the company makes changes to its business, will impact employment at Forever 21's Lincoln Heights headquarters and distribution center, which opened seven years ago and reportedly brought 2,000 jobs to the area.

The widely expected bankruptcy filing "does NOT mean that we are going out of business," Forever 21 said in a statement. "Essentially this allows Forever 21 to continue to operate its stores as usual, while the Company takes positive steps to reorganize the business so we can return to profitability and refocus on delivering incredible styles and fashion you love for many years to come."

Forever 21 has been struggling in recent years as it expanded rapidly into malls and storefronts around the world. That expansion took place as the brick-and-mortar outlets lost ground to online sales. The company in it's bankruptcy filing said it owes somewhere between $1 billion to $10 billion.

Forever 21's large staff and sleek buildings brought new life to a drab stretch of warehouses just east of Lincoln Park. But it's arrival also created a parking crunch that prompted the company to build a giant parking garage.

Earlier this year, the discount fashion retailer sold its Lincoln Heights headquarters and warehouse for $166 million, according the L.A. Business Journal.

The move to Lincoln Heights from Vernon in 2012 brought Forever 21 closer to its Eastside roots.

The company’s first store, then known as Fashion 21, opened on Figueroa Street in Highland Park in April 1984. That 900-square-foot store generated $700,000 in sales during its first year, says the company's website. The company now has estimated annual revenues of about $4.6 billion and operates more than 800 stores in nearly 60 countries.