Lincoln Heights - Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction is expected to begin soon on a 97-unit affordable housing and mixed-use complex that would rise on nearly an entire city block.

The L.A. City Council recently approved an affordable housing loan of $11.6 million to finance about 20% of the project known as The Brine -- named after A-1 Eastern-Homade Pickle -- that had operated on a section site (Yes, that's "Homade" instead of 'Homemade"). Several homes, apartments and small commercial buildings also fill the block.

Construction is expected to begin sometime this fall on the development that will occupy much of the block on the southside of North Main Street between Hancock and Johnston streets, according to the office of 1st District Councilman Gil Cedillo’s. The project, which will consist of buildings ranging from one-story to five stories, is expected to completed by completed by August 2023, according to developer, Decro Corp.

The project, most of which was approved by the city in the spring of 2020, includes several parts:

• 97 affordable units will include 49 supportive housing units for formerly homeless people, and 23 special needs units for seniors, veterans, single-parent families and transition-age youth.

• The complex will also include a food hall, HomeGirl Café, and a day care center run by the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation.

• Three potentially historic buildings that are currently on the site will be preserved, and relocated to Hancock Street and linked by a connecting structure. They will then be operated as a pediatric mental health clinic by VIP Community Mental Health Center, Inc., according to Laura Benson Vandeweghe Decro Corp.

The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council still maintains objections to the project, however, and voted against it earlier this year, according to council president Sara Clendening. Among other things, the council has concerns about people who are currently living on that site, Clendening said.

“The residents fear that they wont qualify for relocation,” she said. “These are very low income laborers and seniors at serious risk.”

Though the project will offer low-income housing, residents may still be subject to the luck of the draw, she added.

“The ‘affordable housing’ is a lottery system with the County, where one must compete with 45,000 others,” Clendening said. “There is a slim-to-none chance any Lincoln Heights residents will get a unit here.”