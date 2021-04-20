LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A brush fire damaged one home and seriously injured a pet dog Tuesday in the Lincoln Heights, triggering evacuations.

Firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of North Sierra Street, near Lincoln High School, about 1:25 p.m. on reports of a fire in medium to heavy brush, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire spread to about three acres and approximately 10 homes were "under immediate threat" prompting evacuations, Stewart said.

One home was fully consumed by the fire and sustained extensive damage, according to Stewart. A pet dog was rescued by firefighters from the burning home and taken to animal control with serious burn injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Multiple vehicles were also burned in the fire, though no other homes were damaged

Firefighters on the ground were assisted by helicopter crews in the effort the douse the flames.

Progress of the fire was halted by about 2:35 p.m. and evacuations were stopped, Stewart said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section.

This story was updated at 5:39 pm.