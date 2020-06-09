LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A fire burned about three acres of light-to-medium brush late this afternoon, but firefighters protected nearby homes from the flames.
The fire started about 5:50 p.m. and burned uphill by the 2500 block of Onyx Drive, near the intersection of North Broadway and North Mission Road, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Ninety-five firefighters, with the help of a helicopter and county hand crews, extinguished the flames in less than an hour, Humphrey said.
Residents in the area were not ordered to evacuated, and none of the threatened homes were damaged, Humphrey said.
The blaze was one of several small brush fires that have broken out during the past week in Lincoln Heights and neighboring El Sereno, including one this morning off of Soto Street.
