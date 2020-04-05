Lincoln Heights -- Palm fronds were tied to the handrails on the front steps of Sacred Heart Church to celebrate Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week.

Normally, as Father Tesfaldet Asghedom said in a morning sermon, the Catholic church would have been packed from wall-to-wall with no places to sit. Parishioners would have been holding fronds and signing with the choir.

But today, the 116-year-old church with its towering spire was mostly empty. The imposing wooden doors were shut and notices taped around the entrance reminded visitor that all churches had been closed to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Asghedom lead a somber service that was live streamed on Facebook as he stood near the altar amid palm fronds, which symbolize Jesus' entry to Jerusalem in the Christian faith.

Similar scenes played out on Palm Sunday in empty churches across the city. In Echo Park, an email from the Echo Park United Methodist Church to parishioners directed them to a website to learn how to make a palm frond cross.

At Sacred Heart, Father Tess, as he was referred to on Facebook, thanked the technicians and church staff who had set up the live stream and also decorated the sanctuary with fronds.

"Easter will happen soon," he said.