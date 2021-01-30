Lincoln Heights - The site of L.A.’s longest running Episcopal congregation - a center of Chicano civil rights activity in the 1960s - has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the L.A. Times reported.

The Church of the Epiphany was honored in the course of fundraising efforts for a restoration project.

Aside from the history and architecture of the building, the church was nominated because it “was the site of community organizing and organization formation for the Latinx community of East Los Angeles during a time when Latinx mobilized ‘to demand full civic and political inclusion,’” according to a statement in 2019 registering the site for historic status.

The Times notes that the church was a gathering place for the Chicano Moratorium, which protested the Vietnam War. Down in the basement, activists published a newspaper called La Raza. Youth leaders also met in the basement to organize the East L.A. student walkouts. Other kinds of social action work has continued into recent years, the Times added.

The Church of the Epiphany’s congregation was founded in 1887, the L.A. Conservancy said. Construction on their current building began in 1913, with the old building being converted into the parish hall. It was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2005.

Read more at Los Angeles Times.