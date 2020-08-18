Lincoln Heights - The effort to construct a giant mixed-use project on Avenue 34 may require greater community outreach, now that an appeal against the project has been delayed to the next planning board meeting.

The City Planning Commission has postponed reviewing an appeal against the five-story complex at Avenue 34 at Pasadena Avenue, and City Councilman Gil Cedillo issued a letter to the project application team, asking not only to postpone the hearing date, but to provide a more comprehensive outreach strategy.

"This proposed project that introduces new density to the Lincoln Heights community must only move forward not only with the acknowledgement but also the resolutions to the concerns the community brings forth to your Team," Cedillo said in the letter.

The project would be dominated by a trio of buildings with as many as 468 apartments - including 66 units reserved for very-low income tenants - and more than 16,000 square feet of commercial space.

Neighbors filed an appeal challenging the Planning Department's decision to allow the project to be much larger and dense than would normally be allowed in return for including affordable housing units being located near mass transit.

Before the appeal, no public hearing had been required for the project, according to Steve Garcia of L.A. City Planning.

The appeal was supposed to be addressed at the planning board meeting on Aug 13. The staff report from the Planning Department recommended rejecting the appeal and upholding the density increase.

The City Planning Commission takes up the matter again on Aug. 27.