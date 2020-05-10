map of ave 28

LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- Fire this afternoon damaged one room on the second floor of a two-story duplex.

Firefighters dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to 420 E. Avenue 28 had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.

Rachel Uranga is a Los Angeles-based writer

