Lincoln Heights - A man in his 50s was shot to death Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related incident.

The victim, described as a Latino, was found at Main and Clover Streets at around 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department.

Police said they had no suspect information.

Unconfirmed reports on Citizen said the man was shot in the chest.