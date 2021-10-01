Clover and Main

Lincoln Heights - A man in his 50s was shot to death Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related incident.

The victim, described as a Latino, was found at Main and Clover Streets at around 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department.

Police said they had no suspect information.

Unconfirmed reports on Citizen said the man was shot in the chest.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

