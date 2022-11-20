Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street.
The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
A witness saw 42-year-old Roscoe Farrish lying in the street about an hour later and called an ambulance, police said. Farrish has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since.
Drivers involved in a collision should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do it, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves and provide information, police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver should call Detective Juan Campos of LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online. They can also call the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available to civilians who provide information leading to the hit-and-run driver's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
