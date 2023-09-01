Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a pedestrian, leaving the man hospitalized in a coma.
Benjamin Howard Guy, 64, of Los Angeles was crossing the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Avenue 31 about 5:15 a.m. Aug. 14 when he was struck by a "possible beige-colored vehicle" that kept going, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Guy was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, the LAPD reported. He remains in the hospital in a coma as officials seek his family members, who are urged to contact hospital social workers Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was urged to contact Officer Emestica of the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or via email at 42838@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call the CTD watch commander at 213-833-3746 or 877-LAPD-247.
Information may also given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS, or via the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.
