Lincoln Heights: City staff need more time to negotiate a deal with developers to turn the old Lincoln Heights Jail into a sprawling residential and commercial complex. The original concept to transform the city-owned property was unveiled in November 2017 by Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group. But environmental issues and other problems, as well as the pandemic, have delayed the process. A previous extension was granted in early 2020, pushing back the deadline to this May. But now, another extension is needed, according to the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, which is negotiating the agreement. The analyst is asking for another 12 months to come up with a deal, with an option for an additional year-long extension.

