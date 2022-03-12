Lincoln Heights: City staff need more time to negotiate a deal with developers to turn the old Lincoln Heights Jail into a sprawling residential and commercial complex. The original concept to transform the city-owned property was unveiled in November 2017 by Lincoln Property Company and Fifteen Group. But environmental issues and other problems, as well as the pandemic, have delayed the process. A previous extension was granted in early 2020, pushing back the deadline to this May. But now, another extension is needed, according to the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, which is negotiating the agreement. The analyst is asking for another 12 months to come up with a deal, with an option for an additional year-long extension.
News From Our Sponsors
News & Notes
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.