Police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a San Marino home, police announced today.

Marquee Yoakum, 18, Russell Allen, 31, and Jordan Patterson, 18, all of Lincoln Heights, allegedly burglarized a residence in the 2100 block of El Molino Place near Huntington Drive about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. C. Torres of the San Marino Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene at 10:35 p.m. and saw a vehicle leaving. They pulled it over and found stolen property from the El Molino home, Torres said.

The three men were arrested and taken to Alhambra Jail, where they were booked for burglary, attempted burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to Torres.

Detectives believe Patterson is connected to two other recent home burglaries in the city. The first happened Dec. 26 about 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Monterey Place, and the second on Dec. 27 about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Adair Street, where he allegedly struck a victim several times, Torres said.

Investigators encouraged anyone with additional information to contact Detective Cordischi at 626-300-0726, or tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.