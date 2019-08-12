Lincoln Heights -- The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit Sunday night that ended at the L.A. River.
The pursuit started at about 9:25 p.m. when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near North Soto Street and North Mission Road, said Sgt. Cline with the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.
After the driver did not pull over, patrol officers ran the vehicle's plates and found that it had been reported as stolen. The suspect continued driving west, running red lights along the way, Cline said.
The pursuit ended at the L.A. River near the 5 Freeway. The driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot down a path at the top of the river channel. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended and taken into custody.
The passenger remained in the vehicle and was also taken into custody. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the pursuit.
