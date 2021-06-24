Lincoln Heights -- Crowds are gathering at the pop-up vaccination spot at a community center parking lot in Watts on a recent Saturday morning. Lincoln Heights resident Liz Schwandt approaches a hesitant young mother pushing a sleeping baby in a stroller. Schwandt’s friendly smile and easy-going manner quickly engages the young mom; together they fill out the simple questionnaire that means a vaccination shot at this on-the-spot clinic.

As Schwandt guides the mom through the process, other residents are showing up for their vaccination shot: There’s a dad with his teenage daughter now eligible; a group of young men who joke and punch each other in the arms; a family with their dog in tow.

Many of these soon-to-be previously unvaccinated folks are here because of the canvassing done by volunteers of Get Out the Shot Los Angeles (GOTSLA), an informal community-based organization co-founded by Schwandt earlier this year.

Wearing bright yellow t-shirts, these volunteers are as passionate about getting everyone vaccinated as Schwandt is (“We don’t want any empty seats around any dinner table,” is one of her favorite sayings). GOTSLA volunteers have been here in Watts earlier in the day, taping up flyers, knocking on doors, meeting people on the street and letting them know about the free vaccines that are right in the neighborhood.

Get Out the Shot Los Angeles focuses on the underserved

Serving the underserved in their own communities is the latest focus of GOTSLA. Since its inception in January, the volunteer effort has taken on many forms, says Schwandt.

By day, Schwandt is the Director of Developmental Programming at the Silver Lake Independent Jewish Community Center. When the vaccine rollout first started, starting such an endeavor was the last thing on her mind. But frustration at the difficulty of booking vaccine appointments – especially as she helped one of her teachers who was a health care provider for her special-needs mother – made her realize that others were probably in the same boat.

“I have good internet access, I understand the public health system and I had the website crash about 20 times,” relates Schwandt, who knows the urgency in getting vaccinations into the arms of those most vulnerable. “If I can’t take care of my teacher, who is taking care of her mother, father, neighbors?”

GOTSLA runs on volunteer power

Realizing that something needed to be done, Schwandt started simple and built upward. She put up old fashioned signs around her neighborhood offering help in securing a vaccine appointment. Friends and neighbors joined her efforts and a phone number was designated for folks to call needing help.

Soon, that hotline was “blowing up” with requests, says Schwandt. Volunteers were brought in to transcribe voice messages, contact individuals and connect eligible folks to appropriate vaccine clinics. Scaling the process up, GOTSLA went online with a simple website; later a Facebook group reached out for volunteers and those requesting help. (Today, that Facebook page has more than 5,000 members; an Instagram account has also been recently launched.)

As the needs of the vaccine distribution changed, so did GOTSLA says Schwandt. When the appointment system became more manageable in April, the challenge for GOTSLA volunteers was to educate hesitant people about the importance of the vaccine.

Shifting to L.A. mobile vaccine sites

Now to reduce any last remaining barriers, physically bringing the vaccine clinics into vulnerable communities – especially in Black and Latino neighborhoods – has become the focus for GOTSLA that works in partnership with Kedren Vaccines and other community health organizations.

According to Crosstown, overall mobile vaccine sites are showing great success in reaching underserved populations; it’s expected that later this summer most of the effort in Los Angeles will transition to an all-mobile response.

To Schwandt, it means that this grassroots volunteer effort continues to grow and evolve.

All through its various incarnations, the underlying theme for GOTSLA and Schwandt has been to connect to communities with a friendly helpful face.

The human touch behind vaccination efforts

“The more you can be a human being talking to another human being, the better,” she explains about interacting with people either on the phone or in person. This kind of human touch can lead to not just one person getting vaccinated, but many others.

“They will tell their stories to their friends, families and co-workers,” says Schwandt. When working onsite at clinics, volunteers are encouraged to walk with a person through the process; Schwandt likens that role as being a “swim buddy.” “You stay with them all through the steps.”

As one group of newly vaccinated folks prepare to leave the location, Schwandt asks them; “Want me to take your photo? You can post it on Instagram,” she offers. The young kid smiles and raises his thumb with grownups surrounding him.