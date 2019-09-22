Lincoln Heights -- A man in his late 30s was in stable condition after getting shot in Lincoln Park this afternoon.
The victim was approached by two men around 2:10 p.m. who asked about his gang affiliation, said LAPD Hollenbeck division Lt. Michael Bautista. When the victim responded, he was shot twice, once in the buttocks and arm, police said.
The police were still searching for the men, who are believed to be in their late 30s or early 40s, late Sunday afternoon.
