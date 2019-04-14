LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A man in his 20s was shot while sitting in the driver seat of his car early this morning, police said.
Sgt. David Torres with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division said two assailants walked up to the victim who was parked near an alley along the 3400 Manitou Avenue and fired several rounds at about 4:45 a.m.
Torres would not say how many times the victim was shot but he was hospitalized and in stable condition.
