Lincoln Heights --  A shooting this afternoon near Avenue 18 and North Broadway left a woman dead and a man injured, police said.

The victims were approached by suspects who wanted to find out what gang the male victim was from, said Lt. Bautista with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division. The suspects then opened fire, striking the woman in the chest.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, Bautista said.

There was no information about the suspects involved in the shooting, which took place at about 3:30 pm.

