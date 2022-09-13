Lincoln Heights -- LAPD investigators this afternoon asked for the public’s assistance in finding the gunman who shot and killed two 17-year-old boys Sunday night.
Police Chief Michel Moore, accompanied by detectives and community representatives, made the plea to public outside the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Police Station in Boyle Heights.
“Two young people," Moore said, "lost their [lives] senselessly."
Homicide detectives provided the following details about the case:
Police currently believe the shooting was gang-related, but it's not known whether the victims had gang connections.
The suspect rolled up on a mountain-style bike and started shooting.
The victims, Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia, both 17, were shot on Workman Avenue, just north of the Boys & Girls Club carnival being held on Broadway. Lee collapsed at the scene, while Mejia ran a short distance and collapsed in the 2700 block of Broadway.
Both teens were at the scene of a fight involving 20 people about an hour before the shooting at a nearby Arco gas station. But it's not known if they were involved in the brawl or if it was connected to the shooting.
Police are gathering and reviewing video and are seeking witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Riojas or Manriquez at (213) 996-4149.
Police commissioner Maria Lou Calanche said the community can’t take for granted the loss of two young lives.
"The public needs to step up," she said. If the violence continues then “situations like this will continue to happen and will continue to cut lives short. This is a tragedy for our city."
Two online fundraisers have been set up to help pay for funeral expenses. Officials at GoFundMe.com have verified these two fundraisers:
