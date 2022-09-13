Shooting victims

Victims Winfield Lee (left)and Javier Mejia.

Lincoln Heights -- LAPD investigators this afternoon asked for the public’s assistance in finding the gunman who shot and killed two 17-year-old boys Sunday night.

Police Chief Michel Moore, accompanied by detectives and community representatives, made the plea to public outside the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Police Station in Boyle Heights. 

Lincoln Heights shooting suspect

A scene from a surveillance video showing the suspect who rode up on his bike and opened fire.  

