Lincoln Heights -- A woman killed in a Lincoln Heights shooting that hospitalized another victim was publicly identified today.

Isabel Baca, 21, was a Los Angeles resident, coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz said.

The shooting was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday on South Avenue 18 at North Broadway, a Los Angeles Police Department dispatcher said.

Baca was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was hospitalized, the dispatcher said. That second victim's condition was not available.

Two suspects fled the scene, he said. Their descriptions were not available.

The victims were approached by suspects who wanted to find out what gang the male victim was from, Lt. Bautista with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division told The Eastsider on Saturday. The suspects then opened fire, striking the woman in the chest.