Lincoln Heights -- A woman killed in a Lincoln Heights shooting that hospitalized another victim was publicly identified today.
Isabel Baca, 21, was a Los Angeles resident, coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz said.
The shooting was reported at 3:25 p.m. Saturday on South Avenue 18 at North Broadway, a Los Angeles Police Department dispatcher said.
Baca was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was hospitalized, the dispatcher said. That second victim's condition was not available.
Two suspects fled the scene, he said. Their descriptions were not available.
The victims were approached by suspects who wanted to find out what gang the male victim was from, Lt. Bautista with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division told The Eastsider on Saturday. The suspects then opened fire, striking the woman in the chest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.