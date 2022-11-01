Students stand above terraces of produce growing in an urban farm

History teacher Mario Soto and his students visit the farm.

Lincoln Heights -- The urban farm behind the Los Angeles Leadership Academy High School is small. Yet this 1/8th of an acre yields much more than produce.

The hillside site has been terraced into multiple levels where various fruits and vegetables grow. Neat rows of collard greens and kale and lettuce and carrots grow in one spot. Off to one side is a bed with parsley and just above that is a terrace with peppers and cucumbers.

Boy and girl planting seeds at urban farm
Terraces planted with produce
Urban farm manager Eric Tomassini

Farm manager Eric Tomassini
Urban farm plants

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

