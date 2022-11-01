The hillside site has been terraced into multiple levels where various fruits and vegetables grow. Neat rows of collard greens and kale and lettuce and carrots grow in one spot. Off to one side is a bed with parsley and just above that is a terrace with peppers and cucumbers.
The urban farm is a resource for students in various classes, said farm manager Eric Tomassini.
“It really allows us to do a lot of things,” he said.
Produce from the farm and donations from the non-profit Imperfect Foods provides healthy food for 75 households, some of them families of students and neighborhood residents.
The farm is a source of inspiration for English classes writing poetry and produces still-life models for art students. It serves as a lab for science students studying photosynthesis.
History teacher Mario Soto works with Tomassini on weekly visits for his Farming for Social Justice class students. The visits are linked to lessons on the history of farming and agriculture, the practices of indigenous populations compared to contemporary farming and the farm labor movement.
And the farm teaches lessons beyond academics. Students must work in teams, communicate effectively and practice other skills transferable to other areas.
“All these are core skills they practice in the farm,” Soto said.
On a recent visit, junior Katherine Valencia of Lincoln Heights used a stack to create a furrow and then dropped in radish seeds, carefully spacing them out. She said the project provided a chance to be outdoors and gain knowledge that could be shared with others.
Valencia, who has some experience growing herbs and flowers in pots, said that working on the farm has given her skills she can use at home.
“Instead of going to the grocery store, we can plant our own” produce, she said.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
