LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A 51-year-old man was critically injured in a greater alarm fire Wednesday evening at a movie studio, according to L.A. Fire Department.
The fire in the 1700 block of North Main Street near the Los Angeles River, was reported around 8:30 p.m., according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
Firefighters entered through the front of the building and operating under zero visibility conditions, made it about half way into the 200-foot by 75-foot structure without locating the fire, Stewart said. Access to the rear of the building was delayed due to equipment and vehicles surrounding the building, Stewart said.
Firefighters making an interior attack from the rear of the building were able to quickly reach and extinguish the bulk of the fire, which was primarily on the mezzanine, Stewart said.
The injured man was outside the building when firefighters arrived, Stewart said. He was taken to a hospital, according to Stewart.
The fire was knocked down in 35 minutes by more than 100 firefighters from 13 companies, Stewart said.
There were no other reported injuries.
