Lincoln Heights -- The suspect who died last week after a standoff with police that left three officers injured sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as well as injuries from police gunfire, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission today.
The coroner's office, meanwhile, confirmed that Jonathan Magana, 32, died by suicide from a "gunshot wound of head" following last Wednesday's confrontation in the 3800 block of North Broadway, between Lincoln Park Avenue and Mission Road.
Three officers were struck by gunfire during the confrontation are recovering from their injuries. One of the officers was shot in an arm, another was shot in a leg and the third was shot in the body, but body armor probably deflected the round, according to authorities.
Magana, who had a long criminal record, was a suspect in an extortion case and was under surveillance by LAPD officers when the standoff unfolded around 4 p.m. March 8. A robot was ultimately deployed into a basement, where Magana was seen on camera and "appeared to be unresponsive." Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Moore told the Police Commission today that two handguns were recovered next to Magana -- a 9mm Polymer80 semi-automatic ghost gun, and a 9mm Glock semiautomatic model 43x.
Moore today said investigations were continuing into what sparked last week's gunfire, as well as the criminal probe into Magana.
"This investigation is by no means done in regards to the criminal investigation nor the administrative investigation as to the actions of all personnel involved," Moore told commissioners.
Police last week said Magana was a parolee who was "a named suspect for an investigative report for extortion that occurred in Hollenbeck Division." The division covers Lincoln Heights, along with areas such as Montecito Heights, El Sereno, Boyle Heights and Monterey Hills.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.