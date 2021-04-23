Lincoln Heights -- Bravo Medical Magnet High School senior, Lizeth Argueta, 17, won Youth of the Year for Los Angeles County in Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside.

The Lincoln Heights native was honored because she exemplified the critical impact Boys & Girls Clubs has had on young people's lives in their respective communities, according to the organization.

Through speeches, essays, and workshops, Argueta and other candidates had to demonstrate their leadership, community service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles.

The cheerleader received a $2,500 scholarship and competed at the state level.

As a winner, Argueta said she hopes to advocate for social mobility for underserved communities.

"My future ... awaits me with great possibilities and responsibilities – and I'm grateful for this award," she said.

The Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Club held a virtual ceremony honoring youth winners from across the county on April 1. In the video, Argueta shared her advice to other aspiring teens.