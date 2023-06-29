Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Lincoln Heights — Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos was looking forward to announcing her engagement to fellow UC Berkeley grad student Gabriel Trujillo. Her Lincoln Heights family had even bought a home for the couple.
But earlier this month, Cruz-de Hoyos learned that her fiancé had been shot and killed in Sonora, Mexico, while conducting field research toward his Ph.D. dissertation in biology. Trujillo was 31.
Cruz-de Hoyos — who lives with her family behind Lincoln High School and herself has a Ph.D. in Integrative Biology-Plant Ecophysiology — said the international case is now under investigation by Mexican and American authorities.
Details of the killing were not immediately available, but the U.S. State Department confirmed the death but referred questions about the investigation to Mexican authorities. "We are in contact with the family and are providing all appropriate consular assistance," said a statement.
A statement issued by UC Berkeley said Trujillo, a botanist, was a fourth-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Integrative Biology.
"This is heartbreaking news, and campus officials have reached out to his family to offer support and assistance," said the university statement. "Local police authorities are investigating."
Cruz-de Hoyos said her fiancé had called her in the morning, about a week ago, saying he was going out to collect plants and would be back at his Airbnb later that day,
“When he did not return to the Airbnb and did not respond, I flew to Mexico to go find him,” Cruz-de Hoyos said on Instagram. “On June 22nd, the police found him and his car hours away from where he told me he’d be going.”
Trujillo had been shot seven times," Cruz-de Hoyos said. Hermosillo was the closest city near the area of the crime.
“Gabriel had a passion for nature and culture and a relentless drive for science,” his obituary states. “His deep appreciation for the natural world guided him to explore the wonders of the outdoors.”
Trujillo was born in Mesa, Arizona, and lived there until he was eight, when his family moved to Fenton, MI. He met Cruz-de Hoyos at Berkeley in 2019, and they became engaged this year. They planned to announce their engagement after he returned from Mexico.
Cruz-de Hoyos said her family had recently bought her and Trujillo a home in Mariposa in Central California. While his official residence was in Oakland, "Gabriel had a home base here with our family in Lincoln Heights," she said.
