LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A fire that broke out early this morning in the basement of a funeral home took 84 firefighters nearly thirty minutes to douse, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at about 2 am at Funeraria Del Angel at N. Broadway and Griffin Avenue, has not been determined, the LAFD said in a tweet. There were no reports of injuries.

By morning, there was little outward sign of the flames that ripped through the basement. A woman who answered the phone said she was unsure if services would be impacted.