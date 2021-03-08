Lincoln Heights -- The LA County District Attorney's Office dropped its bid Friday to seek the death penalty against a man charged with raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women -- who were found dead less than a year apart.

Geovanni Borjas, 36, is charged with murder and rape in the April 24, 2011, killing of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and the Dec. 26, 2011, slaying of 22-year-old Bree'Anna Guzman, along with a charge that he kidnapped Guzman to commit another crime.

The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder during the commission of a rape involving both victims and murder during the commission of a kidnapping involving Guzman.

Prosecutors had announced in May 2018 that they would seek the death penalty for Borjas.

However, shortly after being sworn into office last December, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gasc贸n issued a series of directives, including one that "a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case."

Since then, prosecutors have opted not to seek the death penalty in at least two other high-profile cases involving Kenneth Earl Gay, who is charged in the 1983 killing of a Los Angeles police officer in Lake View Terrace, and Michael Christopher Mejia, an admitted gang member accused of killing a family member in East Los Angeles and then opening fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other.

Borjas has remained jailed without bail since he was arrested in May 2017 by Los Angeles police.

Then-Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck said both victims were sexually assaulted.

Lozano's body was found about 11:40 p.m. on April 25, 2011, alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway near State Street in Boyle Heights. Police said the body had been wrapped in plastic bags, put in a plastic container and dumped over a masonry barrier along the freeway, and that the container broke open when it hit the ground.

Guzman's partially clothed body was discovered on Jan. 26, 2012, near the Riverside Drive onramp to the southbound Glendale (2) Freeway in the Silver Lake. The body was apparently was dumped at the location, police said.

Guzman had been reported missing a month earlier. She left her home in Lincoln Heights the day after Christmas to go to a store, but never returned.

Police initially did not believe the two killings were related. But Beck said detectives were eventually able to connect the crimes and requested permission from the state Attorney General's Office to perform a familial DNA search.

Last month, Guzman's family staged a demonstration in favor of recalling Gascon near the spot where her body was dumped next to an onramp to the southbound 5 Freeway near Allesandro Street School.

Correction: A previous version of the story said Lozano's family staged the demonstration. That's wrong. It was Guzman's family.