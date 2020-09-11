Lincoln Heights - Authorities today identified a man who died in Lincoln Park, where he was found floating face-down in the lake.

Paramedics were sent to the 3500 block of East Valley Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday and pronounced Kim Yeung, 79, dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the coroner's office.

The circumstances of the Los Angeles resident's death were under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.