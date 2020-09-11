Lincoln Heights - Authorities today identified a man who died in Lincoln Park, where he was found floating face-down in the lake.
Paramedics were sent to the 3500 block of East Valley Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday and pronounced Kim Yeung, 79, dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the coroner's office.
The circumstances of the Los Angeles resident's death were under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.