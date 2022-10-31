In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole.
Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts each of first-degree murder and forcible rape, along with a single count of kidnapping to commit rape, according to the L.A. County District Attorney. He also admitted special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a rape.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.
Borjas was charged in 2017 with the April 2011 killing of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and the December 2011 slaying of Bree'Anna Guzman, 22. Then LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said both victims were sexually assaulted.
Lozano was last seen alive across from Lincoln High school one day before her body was found in next to the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights.
Guzman left her home in Lincoln Heights the day after Christmas 2011 to go to a store but never returned. Her partially clothed body was discovered about a month later near the Riverside Drive on-ramp to the southbound Glendale 2 Freeway in Silver Lake.
Police initially did not believe the two killings were related. But Beck said detectives were eventually able to connect the crimes and requested permission from the state Attorney General's Office to perform a familial DNA search.
The case marked the second time Los Angeles police had relied on a familial DNA search, which can narrow the search for a suspect to a particular family and point detectives to suspects whose DNA is not yet in a database. Beck noted that Borjas' DNA was not in any existing database prior to his arrest.
Borjas was arrested a few days after he was being followed by LAPD detectives, who observed him spitting on a sidewalk. A DNA sample drawn from that saliva helped connect him to both crimes.
Borjas faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were originally seeking the death penalty in the case, but that punishment was taken off the table following the election of District Attorney George Gascón, who opposes capital punishment.
Guzman's mother said during a court hearing last year the decision was a "slap in the face" to the victims' families.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.