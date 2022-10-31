Lincoln Heights murder victims

Homicide victims Bree'Anna Guzman (left) and Michelle Lozano.

In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole.

Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts each of first-degree murder and forcible rape, along with a single count of kidnapping to commit rape, according to the L.A. County District Attorney.  He also admitted special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a rape.

