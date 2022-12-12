Lincoln Heights murder victims

Homicide victims Bree'Anna Guzman (left) and Michelle Lozano.

Lincoln Heights -- A man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced today life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Geovanni Borjas, 38, of Torrance had pleaded no contest Oct. 31 to two counts each of first-degree murder and forcible rape, along with a single count of kidnapping to commit rape. He also admitted special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a rape.

