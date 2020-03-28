Lincoln Heights -- A man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times late this afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 5:35 pm near Avenue 26 and Lacy Street, said Lt. Mike Bautista with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division.

The victim, described as a male Latino in his 40s, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect, described only as a bald Latino male, remains at large, Bautista said.

There's no information about what prompted the shooting.