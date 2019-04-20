LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and back this morning, police said.
A call came in about 7 am from a passerby to alert police of the stabbing victim near Barranca Street and Avenue 23, said Officer Rosie Powers of the LAPD Hollenbeck Division.
The victim was taken to hospital, and his condition is unknown.
No other information was immediately available.
