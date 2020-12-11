Lincoln Heights -- It was cold last Sunday night when Dalila Santos was on her way home after driving all day through Boyle Heights and Elysian Park selling ice cream. Taking a turn in Lincoln Heights, her ice cream truck stalled in the middle of the road, smoke started coming out from under the hood.

Not too far away, sitting at home watching A Christmas Story, Jimmy Bonks smelled something burning and went outside. He saw Santos' truck with smoke coming out of it.

"In the blink of an eye, flames were high as the street light," said Bonks. "All I could hear was Dalila crying and saying 'that truck is all I have to survive'. I felt really bad. The whole neighborhood came out to watch the van go down in flames."

Santos came to the United States in 1982 with her sister who bought her first ice cream truck in 1985. The most recent truck was an upgrade, and she had it for almost 15 years old. "You put a lot of love into the things that serve you, and my truck was my life." Santos told The Eastsider in tears.

As a single mom, she used to drive around with her youngest daughter -- now 32 -- who grew up in Lincoln Heights. With the pandemic and colder weather making ice cream sales drop, Santos couldn't afford to pay for insurance. The little money she made that night burned in her truck.

Bonks is a photographer and a Lincoln Height native. He's known Santos since he was a kids buying, ice cream from her. That night, he took the photos of the fire you see in this story.

People in the neighborhood came out to say how sorry they were for her loss. Seeing how much she meant to everyone, Bonks came up with the idea to create a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her pay for a new truck.

Within 24 hours the campaign reached its goal of $5,000. At the time, Bonks didn't know how much an ice cream truck cost. On usedvending.com, a vehicle can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $45,000.

As of right now, Santos said she doesn't know what she's going to do. Even though she wasn't making that much money this season, she said it was something to help with food and rent. She said her mechanic told her he'll help her find a new truck.

She was concerned about not being able to bring ice cream to the children in the other neighborhoods.

"I don't know if my kids know what happened to me, said Santos. "They'll be waiting for me to bring them ice cream. I don't know how to tell them. It pains me to think about it, because I didn't think it would end this horribly."

Today, less than a week later, the campaign has raised nearly $8,600.

"It is not enough to buy her a new van, but it is definitely more than I expected to get," Bonks said. "It humbles me to know how our small community of Lincoln Heights can come together to help each other out in times like this."