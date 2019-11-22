Lincoln Heights -- One man was left left in critical condition after he was shot this afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place near Avenue 26 and Daly Street at about 12:30 pm, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

The victim, described as a male Latino in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital, but officials had no additional information about what prompted the shooting or the suspect or suspects.

Simply Informed, a Twitter user who monitors police scanners, said the person was shot near the Jack-in-the-Box parking lot. But that information could not be confirmed.