Lincoln Heights -- One man was left left in critical condition after he was shot this afternoon, police said.
The shooting took place near Avenue 26 and Daly Street at about 12:30 pm, according to an LAPD spokesperson.
The victim, described as a male Latino in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital, but officials had no additional information about what prompted the shooting or the suspect or suspects.
Simply Informed, a Twitter user who monitors police scanners, said the person was shot near the Jack-in-the-Box parking lot. But that information could not be confirmed.
I saw him laying in the Jack In The Box parking lot being worked on by first responders until the LAFD ambulance came. So if he wasn't shot there, that was sure where he ended up.
