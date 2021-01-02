Lincoln Heights -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Golden State (5) Freeway on Friday night.
At 11:10 p.m. Friday, a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110), according to Officer Dion Conley.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 11:35 p.m., Conley said.
The age and gender of the pedestrian were not released.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 11:34 p.m. shutting down lanes Nos. 1, 2 and 3 of the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of the Arroyo Seco Parkway.
The SigAlert was cancelled at 3:19 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.
