Lincoln Heights -- Animal-rights group PETA has so far failed to convince Lincoln Heights-based Forever 21 to stop selling apparel made of sheep's wool. Now, PETA has taken its campaign to Forever 21's doorstep by displaying its anti-wool message on a billboard near the retailer's Mission Road headquarters.
"I want you to change," proclaims the billboard with an image of a lamb. "Don't buy wool. Wear vegan."
The billboard sign went up shortly after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims that the shearing of sheep and lambs is a form of animal cruelty.
"Forever 21 is hastening its own demise simply by refusing to give today's kind consumers what they want, which is ethical, well-made clothing that no animal had to suffer and die for," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement.
The Eastsider contacted Forever 21 for comment but has not received a response.
It's not the first time PETA has challenged Forever 21 on its home turf. Last year, PETA supporters gathered outside company headquarters to protest what they claimed was the inhumane by trapping pigeons in the company parking lot.
