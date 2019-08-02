Lincoln Heights -- Police this morning arrested three suspects as they raided several locations in connection with last week's fatal shooting of Officer Juan Jose Diaz after he reportedly confronted a tagger near a taco stand.

"These are the folks that we believe are responsible for that senseless murder of Juan Diaz," said LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala. The suspects are in their 20s, Girmala said. Their names were not immediately released.

NBC 4 said the department had raided locations in or near Mt. Washington as well as in Murrieta in Riverside County. SWAT teams and other officers were looking for at least three suspects.

Diaz, 24, had served on the LAPD for only two years when he was shot and killed early Saturday morning when he and others had gone to a taco stand near Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street. A second victim was taken to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The L.A. Times reports that Diaz was off-duty with his girlfriend when they were confronted by a group of suspects who threatened them. Associated Press and other media outlets said Diaz was in line to buy tacos and was shot after confronting a tagger.

KTLA says Diaz lived in Cypress Park, about a mile west of the shooting. Postings on Facebook indicate that Diaz was a 2014 graduate of Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Boyle Heights.