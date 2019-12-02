A man and a woman were in custody today and police were trying to figure out why they refused to stop during a 1 1/2 hour pursuit from Mar Vista to Lincoln Heights, authorities said.
It started in Mar Vista about 1:20 a.m. at Venice Boulevard and Boise Avenue when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that appeared suspicious in an area where there had been some burglaries, Lt. J. Sanchez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Station said.
"They weren't driving crazy, they just wouldn't pull over," he said.
The pursuit took officers from the west to the east side of the city and they occasionally dropped back and let a helicopter follow the vehicle, but it still didn't stop, Sanchez said.
In the downtown area, the vehicle pulled over and the woman got out, he said. She was taken into custody.
At Mission Road and Broadway in Lincoln Heights officers used a PIT maneuver, bumping a rear corner of the vehicle, causing it to spin out of control, Sanchez said. The man was taken into custody without incident.
Officers were interviewing the suspects to determine why they fled while checking to see if the vehicle might have been stolen, Sanchez said.
