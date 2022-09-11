Lincoln Heights -- Next weekend, Turner Classic Movies will pay tribute to actor Lalo Rios, whose Hollywood career was one of promise and frustration.
The Mexican immigrant who grew up in Lincoln Heights and Boyle Heights was not trained as an actor. But Rios entered the film business with the help of director Joseph Losey.
The Lincoln High alum made his Hollywood debut playing a farmworker in "The Lawless," a 1950 Paramount Pictures movie. Two years later, Rios, playing a Mexican-American boxer seeking acceptance in white society, starred opposite Rita Moreno in "The Ring."
Most of Rios' films were about social problems, said Luis I. Reyes, a film historian and author of VIVA HOLYWOOD, which highlights Latinos in the film business. "He epitomized the working class hero," Reyes said.
In the 1960s, Rios worked mostly in TV, with appearances on "The Untouchables," "Gunsmoke" and "Marcus Welby, MD."
But Latinos actors had few roles. Rios had to work in construction to support his family, Reyes said. While working on a construction job, Rios was injured in an accident. Left with limited mobility, Rios found it harder to land acting jobs.
He died in 1973 at age 46.
Rios faded into obscurity, but his career will return to the spotlight, albeit briefly, once again.
On Sunday, Sept. 18 at 5 pm, Turner Classic Movies will air a tribute to Rios during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Well before the Chicano rights movement emerged, "Rios was the first young Chicano screen rebel hero," said Reyes, who will host the tribute. "He was a rebel with a cause."
