Lincoln Heights - The street food scene along Artesian Street - already active for about a decade - has been booming especially this year, Eater LA reported.

Though Avenue 26 Tacos still holds the central, largest spot, the stands have expanded to dozens of vendors, offering everything from Thai-Chinese food, to micheladas, to tri-tip barbecue sandwiches, as well as clothes, accessories, toys and knickknacks.

Much of the growth can be credited to TikTok, which has hosted videos showing off the vendors and the street dancing. But has the scene along Artesian gotten too big? And will the city have to come in to ensure that it’s safe?

