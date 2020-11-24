Lincoln Heights -- A tanker truck loaded with milk overturned this morning in a collision involving at least one other vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway, blocking all the southbound lanes for several hours.
The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. between Humboldt Street and Pasadena Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The back end of the tanker, which was reportedly transporting milk, landed on top of a passenger vehicle, according to a CHP video posted on Twitter.
Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene. Some freeway on-ramps also were closed to limit traffic from entering the area.
Three southbound lanes were reopened about 9:40 a.m., and the remaining lanes were reopened about a half-hour afterward, the California Highway Patrol reported.
One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Avoid the I-5 S/B (GSF) south of SR-110 through Main St. for an overturned milk truck incident. All lanes open south of Main St. Southbound Traffic being diverted off at Broadway @ktlagingerchan @FOXLA @NBCLA @ABC7 @CBSLA @TELEMUNDO52 pic.twitter.com/8HL5rd9ALd— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) November 24, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.