Lincoln Heights -- A tanker truck loaded with milk overturned this morning in a collision involving at least one other vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway, blocking all the southbound lanes for several hours.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. between Humboldt Street and Pasadena Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The back end of the tanker, which was reportedly transporting milk, landed on top of a passenger vehicle, according to a CHP video posted on Twitter.

Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene. Some freeway on-ramps also were closed to limit traffic from entering the area.

Three southbound lanes were reopened about 9:40 a.m., and the remaining lanes were reopened about a half-hour afterward, the California Highway Patrol reported.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.