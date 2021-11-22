You are the owner of this article.
The names of more than 1,000 people lost to AIDS have been added to Lincoln Heights monument

The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument will be rededicated Dec. 1

Randy Montgomery at The Wall

Engraver Randy Montgomery adding names to the Las Memorias Wall.

Lincoln Heights -- Engraver Randy Montgomery has worked on many projects over his career. He has etched names and words into stone and granite in places ranging from the Riverside National Cemetery to the Japanese National Museum. Last week, he was in Lincoln Heights, adding more than 1,000 names to The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument.

The names were solicited from the public as part of an $850,000 renovation of the monument in Lincoln Park.

The 17-year-old monument will be rededicated during a public ceremony on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. The monument will also be the site of a tribute to caregivers on Nov. 28 and a Las Posadas in the Park celebration on Dec. 4.

"This year ... marks 40 years since the start of the AIDS epidemic, making it more important than ever to remember and salute not only those that have lost their lives to AIDS but also all of those that have fought tirelessly to eradicate this disease and those who have struggled with the stigma of living with HIV," said monument founder and executive director Richard Zaldivar in a statement.

The Wall Las Memorias engraving
New names at The Wall Las Memorias

