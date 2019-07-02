Lincoln Heights -- For many years the Lincoln Pool was filled with leaves and debris instead of water. But on Monday afternoon, swimmers dove into and splashed about in sparkling clear water after the public pool complex was rebuilt as part of an $11 million project.
Officials, held a grand re-opening to celebrate the completion of the project, which had dragged on for about a decade.
The new pool complex has been a decade in the making. By 2015, city parks commissioners had approved a new pool and bathhouse. But the bids came in way over estimates, prompting a delay until funds could be found and construction could finally begin.
Located on the eastern edge of Lincoln Park, the new 9,000 square-foot swimming pool is equipped with a state-of-the art pump system, a 7,300 square-foot decorative pool deck, 4,300 square-foot bathhouse, and a 1,600 square-foot children’s splash pad.
Free and low-cost swim classes for kids and adults will be available at the Lincoln Pool during the summer as part of the SwimLA program.
Not only will the pool be open for the summer, it will be open year-around, Councilman Gil Cedillo announced in a statement.
"I am pleased to announce that the pool will be open year round providing the families in Lincoln Heights with their own pool that includes a children’s splash pad that they can enjoy throughout the year," he said.
