Lincoln Heights -- Three LAPD officers were hospitalized in unknown condition tonight after being shot and wounded, and a suspect was barricaded in a residential garage, according to multiple reports.

According to reports from the scene near Mission Avenue and North Broadway, police arrived around 4:30 p.m. regarding a suspect wanted for an unknown felony, and shots were fired some two hours later.

