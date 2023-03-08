Lincoln Heights -- Three LAPD officers were hospitalized in unknown condition tonight after being shot and wounded, and a suspect was barricaded in a residential garage, according to multiple reports.
According to reports from the scene near Mission Avenue and North Broadway, police arrived around 4:30 p.m. regarding a suspect wanted for an unknown felony, and shots were fired some two hours later.
The officers have been taken to County-USC Medical Center, are in stable condition and expected to survive, KCAL9 reported.
There is a massive police presence at the scene, and the LAPD reports that officers have established a perimeter.
At least three SWAT Bearcat vehicles are on the scene along with K-9 officers, KCAL9 reported.
A warning to residents near the scene of the shooting to stay inside and lock their doors as a safety precaution because the suspect is armed has been broadcast from an LAPD helicopter hovering over the area, according to KCAL.
A tactical alert extending officers' shifts is in effect.
