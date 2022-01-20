Lincoln Heights -- Two men and a woman were injured Wednesday night in what police say is a gang-related shooting.
The shooting was reported shortly after 11 pm in the 100 block of North Avenue 18 near Barranca Street, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizette Lomeli.
Lomeli said the three victims, who were uncooperative with officers, were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
No information was available about what prompted the shooting or about the suspect or suspects.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.