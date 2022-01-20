Lincoln Heights -- Two men and a woman were injured Wednesday night in what police say is a gang-related shooting.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 pm in the 100 block of North Avenue 18 near Barranca Street, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizette Lomeli.

Lomeli said the three victims, who were uncooperative with officers, were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No information was available about what prompted the shooting or about the suspect or suspects.