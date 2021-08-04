Lincoln Heights - The night market along Artesian Street has become so popular that the city should probably shut it down for awhile, columnist Steve Lopez writes in the Los Angeles Times.
The bazaar and food fair north of Avenue 26 has become a nuisance and a possible super-spreader event, with late-night noise, blocked driveways, and, of course, trash in various forms, Lopez says.
He goes on to criticize Councilmember Gil Cedillo for providing little response to complaints.
“The market ought to be shut down immediately,” Lopez said, ”at least temporarily, while [Cedillo] thinks things through.”
